Republicans planning massive candidate forum at Gainesville Civic Center

Candidates for statewide and federal offices will be present, including those competing for governor, U.S. Senate, the 9th Congressional District and positions in the state legislature.

Candidates will get 15-20 minutes to share their platform and answer moderator questions.

The forum will not be debate style, organizer Betty Fisher said, but attendees will get a chance to meet candidates and learn more about their views.

The tentative schedule includes 36 candidates including several from Hall County. The schedule may be subject to change, and candidates could still be added to the schedule, Fisher said.

Senate District 49 candidates Shelly Echols, Scott Gibbs and Richard Straut will all likely speak early afternoon Saturday. Their district includes most of Hall County and is currently held by Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, who is running for lieutenant governor.

Miller will speak, but one of his main opponents, Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, who has been endorsed by Trump, will not be participating.

Whitney Pimentel and Barry Sanders are running for House District 30, and they will be speaking Saturday afternoon as well.

Other local candidates in attendance will include Ben Souther, who is running for U.S. Congress District 9 and Flowery Branch-native Josh Clark, running for U.S. Senate. And other prominent candidates will be in attendance, including governor candidate David Perdue, U.S. Senate candidate Gary Black and State Superintendent Richard Woods.

Fisher said she hopes to host the event every two years during election season, and she was happy with the response from other Republican organizations in the area. It is the first large candidate event of this scale Republican Women of Hall County has hosted alongside the Republican Women of Forsyth County.

More than 750 people have registered for the event as of Wednesday, March 30, and Fisher hopes more than 1,000 people will attend throughout the day. Candidates will split between the first and second floor of the civic center.

The event will have food trucks outside, but no food is allowed in the civic center, according to event details.

Those planning to attend may register at the event’s eventbrite page. It will also be livestreamed on the Republican Women of Hall County’s Facebook page.

Next Saturday, April 9, U.S. Senate candidates will debate in Flowery Branch, though Herschel Walker will not be in attendance.

The debate between Agricultural Commissioner Gary Black, former state representative and Flowery Branch resident Josh Clark, Kelvin King, Jonothan McCollum and Latham Saddler will be held at 6 p.m. at 7340 Friendship Springs Blvd in Flowery Branch.

People may also livestream the event via the 9th District GOP’s Facebook page.

The venue seats about 500 people, and registration via the eventbrite page is required. The event is free to attend.

The primary election will be held on May 24 and early voting starts May 2.



