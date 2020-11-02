Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for general election

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 31 locations around Hall County for the general election, with high turnout expected in a busy election that includes the presidential race.

Voters must go to their assigned polling place Tuesday. To find their polling place, voters can check the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office My Voter Page.

Those who are in line by 7 p.m. Tuesday will be allowed to vote.

If a voter has requested an absentee ballot but not returned it, they can still vote in person Tuesday. Poll workers can cancel the absentee ballot, allowing the voter to cast their ballot in person. The process will be quicker if the voter brings their unused absentee ballot, according to the county elections website.

Voted absentee ballots must be returned to the elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can use two dropboxes:

Outside the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Outside Spout Springs Library, 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

People can also bring their absentee ballots to the elections office inside the government center. Absentee ballots cannot be returned to polling places Tuesday.

Elections Director Lori Wurtz said Friday, Oct. 30, that it would likely be at least 9 p.m. Tuesday until results could be announced. Absentee ballots will only be counted after polls close, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Times will have coverage from the polls and elections office Tuesday, as well as results when available. For more information on Election Day, check The Times' voter guide.