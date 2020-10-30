Hall prepares for busy Election Day

Friday, Oct. 30 was the last day to vote ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3, and state officials say voter turnout is drastically higher than in the 2016 presidential election.

Now, voters will need to wait until Tuesday to cast their ballots in person, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If voters still have an absentee ballot to return, they have until 7 p.m. Tuesday, when the elections office must receive voted absentee ballots.

Voters can drop their ballots in one of two drop boxes, located outside the Spout Springs Library in Flowery Branch and the Hall County Government Center in Gainesville. They can also bring them to the elections office inside the government center.

They can also mail the absentee ballot to the elections office, which must receive it by the time polls close Tuesday for it to be counted.