Mark Pettitt retains Hall County school board seat

Incumbent Mark Pettitt, Republican, defeated challenger Isabel Martinez Flynn in the general election for the post 2 seat of the Hall County Board of Education, securing 79% of the vote with 90% of precincts reported. Pettitt joined the board in 2018. The post 2 seat represents the southern part of the district but is elected at large.

Who is he: A resident of Chestnut Mountain, Pettitt is involved in workforce development at University of North Georgia and is a graduate of Hall County Schools.

How he reacted: “I’m just very grateful to have the opportunity to continue to serve the community that I love,” he said. “Having a full term under my belt will better prepare me to continue working for the kids. … The top issue will be managing the out-of-control growth that we're seeing in Hall County, and that will take a lot of the time of the board.”

On the issues: Pettitt is worried about how growth in the county is impacting the school system, particularly in the south, saying “we can’t handle the growth we’ve had.” He wants the board to be “a little more aggressive on our facility plan,” calling for a phase two of the bond referendum approved in 2019. On school security, he said he would vote to approve the purchase of biometric gun safes on some school campuses and wants to hire sheriff’s deputies at elementary schools. He supports a law, HB 1084, limiting what teachers can say about race but says it’s not needed in Hall.