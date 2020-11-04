Lula voters pass Sunday alcohol sales

Sunday alcohol sales will soon be allowed in the city of Lula, after city voters approved the measure during the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election.



Voters cast their ballots in two referendums, one for sales by the drink at restaurants and one for package sales at retailers. While 58.84% of voters approved the sales by the drink, 60.65% approved package sales.

Although Lula is in both Hall and Banks counties, Hall reported the referendum results.