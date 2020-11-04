Lula voters pass Sunday alcohol sales

Sunday alcohol sales will soon be allowed in the city of Lula, after city voters approved the measure during the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election.
Voters cast their ballots in two referendums, one for sales by the drink at restaurants and one for package sales at retailers. While 58.84% of voters approved the sales by the drink, 60.65% approved package sales.
Although Lula is in both Hall and Banks counties, Hall reported the referendum results.
- Yes 58.84%
- No 41.16%
- Yes 60.65%
- No 39.35%
“Usually, we have the polling place at City Hall, and so our city ballots are usually counted separately, but with the same process,” Mayor Jim Grier said. “This year, since they were at a different polling place, we actually had an arrangement with Banks County, that they said they would have all their voters to come to the Lula Baptist Church to cast their ballots for the city race.”
City Manager Dennis Bergin said the City Council will vote on the effective date of the rules at its November meeting.