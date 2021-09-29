Lula mayor preview: Jim Grier vs. Joe Thomas

Incumbent Mayor Jim Grier said he wants to manage development coming to Lula to keep it a place that is attractive to young families.

“That’s a great demographic (young families) to be attracting to Lula because of the energy and the commitment that they bring to families,” Grier said. “We feel like that’s the key to a nice small town atmosphere.”

Many residents want to see a grocery store come to Lula, but for that to happen, the city must endure some growth, Grier said.

Grier has been mayor since 2017 after he won an election against longtime mayor Milton Turner. Grier was an engineer for many years before he switched careers to real estate business in the late 1980s, founding a real estate appraisal company, Southeastern Property Appraisals Inc. He still works as a real estate manager and consultant.