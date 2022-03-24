Who's running for Hall school board post 1? Get to know these 3 candidates

Candidates' thoughts on staffing

Local school districts have struggled to hire and retain teachers, especially as more teachers have retired. Both Gainesville and Hall County have partnered with the University of North Georgia in establishing a student-teacher residency program. A select number of students will intern in the classroom during their senior year in college and be paid half the salary of an average first-year teacher, about $23,000 in Hall and slightly less in Gainesville. It is part of a broader effort to tackle what some are calling the teacher crisis.

Glover: He wants to make sure teacher pay is competitive with neighboring districts. “I’ve known teachers that have left Hall County and ended up in Forsyth or Gwinnett,” he said. “One of the things that attracted them was pay, and that’s kind of concerning to me.” He said he also supports extending how long employees are eligible for periodic step pay increases. He would support the extension for all employees, not just teachers, though he added he would examine the budget more closely before making any decisions.

Johnson: “It has been difficult over the last few years to hire and retain really good quality teachers, and I think Hall County has done a better job of that than pretty much all of the surrounding counties and school systems.” Johnson said teacher pay is on par with the area but added, “I think you can always pay teachers more.” He would support extending step pay increases to 28 years. He supports the district’s recent teacher-residency program with the University of North Georgia and would encourage colleges to put students in the classroom earlier.

Smith: She believes her career in the district and her role at UNG will give her a leg up. “I think the strength for me is No. 1, I am an educator,” she said. “We’re going to have to think out of the box, and I’ve been in the box, so I know what’s out there.” She wants to raise teacher salaries, improve benefits and lighten their workload. “Teachers have so much on their plate now,” she said. “We’ve got to get back to letting teachers teach school and take away everything else we can that interferes with their time for learning.” She said new teachers need support and “three good years of mentoring.”