See Hall County's proposed commission, school board district maps following 2020 census and redistricting

New district maps for Hall County commissioners and school board members are set to go to the General Assembly for approval in January following population data from the 2020 census.
Both new maps have relatively minor changes, compared with the lines drawn 10 years ago, but accommodate for population growth in South Hall where new development continues to rapidly increase.
County Chairman Richard Higgins said there was little disagreement among commissioners during the process.
The county’s GIS department used census data to offer a few different proposals over the last couple of months, Higgins said, and commissioners met with staff individually to land on the current proposal.
“We had to get each district to be right at 50,000,” Higgins said. “I think everybody was pleased with it.”
Each district’s population must be “substantially equal,” according to federal and state requirements. Van Stephens, the county’s attorney, said the population of the new districts all differ by less than 1%.
Hall County was one of the fastest growing counties in the state over the past 10 years, increasing 13% up to a total population of 203,136.
County and school board officials presented the maps to local legislators at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues event on Dec. 9. Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, said he submitted the maps to the Reapportionment Office and hopes to receive approval for the maps before the upcoming legislative session, which starts on Jan. 10.
Maps must be approved by the Reapportionment Office before they can be submitted as a bill for General Assembly approval and adopted locally.
District 2 Commissioner Billy Powell said he liked the idea of representing almost all people along Lake Lanier in Hall County, saying he wanted districts to have “natural boundaries” where possible.
Powell, who was first elected in 2004, said there were more changes this year than in 2011. District 2 now stretches from Thompson Bridge Road at its northernmost point, down to Hall’s border with Gwinnett County. Powell also serves as vice president of administration and staff for the Lake Lanier Association Board.
District 1’s land area shrank to accommodate the change, now only covering southeast Hall instead of stretching to the lake. The district is bordered by Gwinnett to the south, Jackson County to the east, Poplar Springs Road to the north and Thurmon Tanner Parkway and railroad tracks past Atlanta Highway to the west.
Districts 1 and 4 did not see significant changes.
District 4 contains most of the city of Gainesville and picked up some population to the southwest, while losing some of its southeast area to District 3.
The proposed map for the Hall County School District saw similar changes to the county commission map.
“There were very minor changes to the map, so it really shouldn't affect anyone,” said Craig Herrington, chairman of the school board and post 3 member.
The district is divided into four posts, with one at-large member, currently Bill Thompson.
Herrington said the board did not assess the demographics when redrawing the district lines. “We just simply pulled the numbers,” he said. In fact, they accepted the version proposed by the state without any revisions.
“What we did this time is the state sent us a suggested map, ‘This is what we recommend,’ and we just simply accepted theirs,” Herrington said.
School board and county commission districts are not the same because Gainesville and Buford have their own school districts.
The school board map saw similar changes as the county commission map, where its Lake Lanier district, District 3, will now cover almost all of the lakeside area, touching down to Gwinnett County, while its southeast Hall district shrank because its population became denser.
Its northern District 4 also grew in size, taking some East Hall area, including Lula, from District 1.
Gainesville still has not received census data necessary to draw its maps, City Manager Bryan Lackey wrote in an email to The Times. Census results were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.
“Until we get that data, we are in a bit of a holding pattern,” Lackey wrote. “But … are hopeful to get our new maps developed and approved in the upcoming session.”
The city has more time before it needs to redraw lines because its elections are nonpartisan, and it doesn’t have an election scheduled until 2023.
County primaries will be held in May. County commission district 1 and 3 seats will be up for re-election next fall, along with school board districts 1 and 2 and its at-large position.
Times reporter Ben Anderson contributed to this article.