See Hall County's proposed commission, school board district maps following 2020 census and redistricting

New district maps for Hall County commissioners and school board members are set to go to the General Assembly for approval in January following population data from the 2020 census.



Both new maps have relatively minor changes, compared with the lines drawn 10 years ago, but accommodate for population growth in South Hall where new development continues to rapidly increase.

County Chairman Richard Higgins said there was little disagreement among commissioners during the process.

The county’s GIS department used census data to offer a few different proposals over the last couple of months, Higgins said, and commissioners met with staff individually to land on the current proposal.