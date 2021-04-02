Georgia’s new elections changes are drawing controversy, but how will they impact voters?

SOS says changes are about security, but analyst says they could be harmful

In a March 31 interview with The Times, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the bill does “good things” — such as revamp photo identification requirements for absentee balloting, changes in precinct hours for some counties and expanded early voting hours — to address what he called a lack of confidence in the state’s election on both sides of the political aisle.

He said the eroded confidence in the state’s elections process started in 2018, when Stacey Abrams refused to concede her 2018 gubernatorial bid against Kemp.

Abrams claimed that changes to the voting rolls suppressed votes for her and gave Kemp an unfair advantage. Kemp won by around 55,000 votes, garnering 50.2 to Abrams’ 48.8%.

Abrams has been credited by voting rights activists for her role with Georgia-based voting rights organization Fair Fight in boosting the state’s minority voter turnout and registering 800,000 new voters in the 2020 election. Activists say those registrations contributed to Georgia’s flip to blue in the 2020 election cycle.

In 2020, Raffensberger said that election concerns resurfaced with the allegations from former President Donald Trump’s campaign that the 2020 election had been stolen, particularly in battleground states like Georgia.

“In 2020, we weren’t expecting it, but there was disinformation, misinformation and outright lying that came from the other campaign,” he said. “And unfortunately many people believed it.”

In the fallout of the 2020 election, Raffensperger — who has held the post of secretary of state since 2019 — has been subject to calls for removal by former President Donald Trump and was the recipient of a now-infamous Jan. 2 phone call, when Trump pressured Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” in an alleged effort to change the state's vote totals.

“The lack of confidence (in state’s elections) hits on both sides, so whatever you can do to restore confidence — by having driver’s license numbers (for voter identification) that’s a good thing,” he said. “Because it’s not subjective, it’s objective.”

Carl Cavalli, a political scientist at the University of North Georgia, said that Georgia’s new elections laws — while providing some changes to voting access — are still some of the most restrictive in the country.

“While the bill provides for some expanded voting time, and some of the more controversial proposals were dropped (like ending no-excuse absentee voting),” said Cavalli, “iIt would still be one of the most restrictive set of measures in the country,”

In addition to legal challenges, Cavalli said the new law might have a detrimental effect on Georgia businesses and tourism-related events.

Voting rights leaders have already called for boycotts of Georgia-based businesses, such as Coca-Cola, that have not publicly opposed the new elections law.

“One might say that the bill has awakened a sleeping giant … the business community,” Cavalli said. “With the MLB Players Association mulling over moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta this year, and with the recent statement from Delta’s CEO condemning most of the provisions in the law, Gov. Kemp and the legislature will be on the defensive for the time being.”

Major League Baseball announced on April 2 that it will relocate all All-Star Game events from Atlanta's Truist Park and the player draft that was also set to be held in Atlanta.

In response, Kemp said in a statement: “This attack on our state is the direct result of repeated lies from Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams about a bill that expands access to the ballot box and ensures the integrity of our elections. I will not back down. Georgians will not be bullied. We will continue to stand up for secure, accessible, fair elections.”



