Gainesville mayor preview: Sam Couvillon vs. Devin Pandy

And with all the growth the city has seen, Couvillon said he will focus on improving infrastructure to handle increased traffic. Improvements to Green Street will come, but he would also like to add through lanes and other improvements to Dawsonville Highway, he said.



“You manage growth through responsible zoning ordinances and trying to take care of the infrastructure the best you can,” Couvillon said.

Pandy is an Army veteran who served for 21 years in Panama and parts of the Middle East. He ran for Congress as a Democrat against eventual U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, in 2020.

Pandy didn’t necessarily have aspirations to be in Congress, he said, but he felt there was a need in that position. Now, running for mayor of Gainesville, Pandy’s focus is more local.

He wants to ensure that all parts of the city are developed with the same energy and initiative that downtown and midtown have been recently, he said.

“Those things look great, and I really do like to see a city progress, so it’s great,” Pandy said. “But what it also reminds me of when I see it, is that while it’s good for the downtown and midtown areas, there are other areas of the city that have been neglected for decades.”

Pandy also wants to bring oft-neglected issues to light like maintaining good health of Lake Lanier and preserving wildlife in the area, he said.

“There is a personal obligation by everyone who lives in this area or visits this area to take care of our wildlife and the lake,” he said. “We can start with minimizing the amount of personal pollution.”

When it comes to infrastructure and handling extra traffic, Pandy said, the city is playing catch-up. He commended the city’s advanced systems to identify roads that need to be repaired, but with so much workday traffic, Pandy said, the city should be looking for more creative solutions, such as elevated rail or park and ride services in the long-term.

Pandy said he wants to make sure the city’s large Latino population is well-served and has more Spanish language resources.

“We can start with the most democratic right that there is in the United States and that is with the ballot box,” Pandy said. “Let’s make our ballots bilingual so that our residents here can find it a little bit easier to vote for who they may choose.”