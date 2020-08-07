Election Day is Tuesday for runoff. Officials say expect short lines and COVID-19 precautions

When heading to the polls for the Aug. 11 runoff, voters can expect relatively short lines and the same COVID-19 precautions taken in the June primary, according to Lori Wurtz, Hall County’s elections director.

Wurtz said Friday morning that the county had received about 7,300 absentee ballots for the runoff, and almost 2,000 people had voted early in person through the end of the day Thursday. Polls close Friday at 5 p.m. for early voting and will not reopen until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Election Day.

In Hall, the runoff includes Republican and Democratic races for the U.S. House of Representatives seat for Georgia’s Ninth District, as well as a Republican runoff for the Georgia Senate District 50 seat.