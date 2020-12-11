BREAKING
BREAKING: 2 children found dead at home in northeast Hall County
Two children have been found dead at a home in northeast Hall County, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The children are a boy, 5, and girl, 6, who are siblings, a Facebook post from the agency said.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Early voting for runoffs starts Dec. 14
12122020 brVOTE 2.jpg
Poll workers set up a voting precinct Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the former Turner Wood and Smith building in downtown Gainesville for early voting for the Jan. 5, 2021 runoff election. Early voting begins Monday, Dec. 14. - photo by Scott Rogers

Early voting for the Jan. 5 runoff elections begins Monday, Dec. 14, and voters in Hall County can go to four locations.

Voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, from Dec. 14 through Dec. 31. Voting will not be held on Dec. 24 or 25.

The county has four locations open for early voting:

  • City of Gainesville Downtown Building (old Turner, Wood and Smith Building): 100 Brenau Ave., Gainesville

  • East Hall Community Center: 3911 P. Davidson Road, Gainesville

  • North Hall Community Center: 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville

  • Spout Springs Library: 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Voters who decide to cast their ballots on Election Day will need to go to their designated polling place. Polling places and sample ballots are posted on the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office My Voter Page site.

Polling places will include several precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Poll workers will wear masks, and machines will be sanitized between voters. Glass dividers will also be installed where voters check in with poll workers.

Create your own user feedback survey
Regional events