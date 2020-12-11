Early voting for runoffs starts Dec. 14

Early voting for the Jan. 5 runoff elections begins Monday, Dec. 14, and voters in Hall County can go to four locations.



Voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, from Dec. 14 through Dec. 31. Voting will not be held on Dec. 24 or 25.

The county has four locations open for early voting:

City of Gainesville Downtown Building (old Turner, Wood and Smith Building): 100 Brenau Ave., Gainesville

East Hall Community Center: 3911 P. Davidson Road, Gainesville

North Hall Community Center: 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville

Spout Springs Library: 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Voters who decide to cast their ballots on Election Day will need to go to their designated polling place. Polling places and sample ballots are posted on the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office My Voter Page site.

Polling places will include several precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Poll workers will wear masks, and machines will be sanitized between voters. Glass dividers will also be installed where voters check in with poll workers.