Buford businessman Barry Sanders announces campaign for newly drawn state House seat





Sanders, who is running as a Republican, has lived in Buford since 2015 and resided in Gainesville for two years before then. In 2014, he founded Hospice Equipment Corporation, a Gwinnett County-based medical equipment company, which supplies Northeast Georgia Health System hospitals in Braselton and Gainesville, according to a press release from his campaign.

Dunahoo said he lost about 92% of his constituents when his district was redrawn. He will run for a seat in District 31, which covers much of Jackson County and some of East Hall.

The new District 30, approved by the legislature in November and signed into law in late 2021 by Gov. Brian Kemp, covers much of South Hall County, including Flowery Branch and Oakwood, and part of Northeast Gwinnett.

Sanders serves as the vice president of the Buford Business Alliance and as lieutenant governor of Georgia Kiwanis representing Hall and Gwinnett counties, among other community service roles, according to his website.

One of Sanders’ main issues is eliminating state income tax, which has recently been touted by local Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville.

“This will benefit those most impacted by income taxes which are the hard-working families that make up the majority of the 30th district,” he wrote in a statement. “The current tax system is a relic from the days of the depression and there are better ways to increase state revenues to pay for teacher raises while reducing the tax burden to working families while also making us more competitive.”