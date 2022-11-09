Brent Cox rolls to victory in House District 28 race

Republican Brent Cox will represent Forsyth County and surrounding areas as the representative for state House District 28, which is new to Forsyth County after redistricting and represents northern Forsyth County and a portion of Hall County.

Cox earned 20,467 votes, about 80% of the ballots cast in the race, to Wood’s 5,107, about 20%.

Who he is: Cox is a business owner and former football coach

His reaction: “It’s a great honor to be able to represent District 28 and the people that live here in north Forsyth and into Hall County,” Cox said on Tuesday. “I’m thankful for the support and excited to serve them, and anything I can do to help them."

On the issues: When recently asked about his legislative priorities if elected, Cox, a business owner, said “continued improvement on voter integrity, student's first in our schools, securing our community, protecting the innocent - and most importantly - less government.



