2023 city elections: who’s up for re-election, how to qualify for races

Area city governments are setting Nov. 7 elections, including dates when residents can formally file as candidates.
Here’s a look at local governments:
Braselton
Seats at stake: District 1 (now held by Becky Richardson), District 3 (now held by James C. Joedecke Jr.)
Qualifying date: Aug. 23-25
Qualifying fee: $280
Qualifying location: Braselton Town Hall, 4982 Highway 53
Buford
Seats at stake: Buford City Commission, Post 1 (now held by Phillip Beard); Board of Education seats now held by members Daren Perkins and Matt Peevy
Qualifying date: Hasn’t been set
Qualifying fee: $35
Qualifying location: Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway
Clermont
Seats at stake: Clermont Town Council, Ward 1 (now held by Amanda Nix), Ward 2 (now held by Doug Myers), at large Ward (now held by Seth Weaver)
Qualifying date: Aug. 21-23
Qualifying fee: $43.20
Qualifying location: 109 King St.
Flowery Branch
Seats at stake: Post 1 (now held by Chris Mundy), Post 2 (now held by Joe Mezzanotte)
Qualifying date: Aug. 21-23
Qualifying fee: $216
Qualifying location: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.
Gainesville
Seats at stake: Ward 2 (now held by Zack Thompson), Ward 3 (now held by Barbara Brooks), Ward 5 (now held by Juli Clay)
Qualifying date: Aug. 21-23
Qualifying fee: $994.50
Qualifying location: Gainesville Administration Building
Gillsville
Seats at stake: Post 3, (now held by Todd Dale), Post 4 (now held by Rickey Sutton), Post 5 (now held by Keith Segars)
Qualifying date: Aug. 21-25
Qualifying fee: $9
Qualifying location: Gillsville City Park Building, 7864 County Line Rd.
Lula
Seats at stake: District 1 (now held by Tony Cornett), District 4 (now held by Garnett Smith), District 5 (now held by Chip Horst)
Qualifying date: Aug. 21-23
Qualifying fee: $100
Qualifying location: Lula City Hall, 6055 Main St.
Oakwood
Seats at stake: Post 3 (now held by Todd Wilson), Post 4 (now held by Dwight Wood), Post 5 (now held by Sheri Millwood)
Qualifying date: Aug. 21-23
Qualifying fee: $324
Qualifying location: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle