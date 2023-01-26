By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2023 city elections: who’s up for re-election, how to qualify for races
Area city governments have started planning for Nov. 7 elections. - photo by Scott Rogers

Area city governments are setting Nov. 7 elections, including dates when residents can formally file as candidates.

Here’s a look at local governments:

Braselton

Seats at stake: District 1 (now held by Becky Richardson), District 3 (now held by James C. Joedecke Jr.)

Qualifying date: Aug. 23-25

Qualifying fee: $280

Qualifying location: Braselton Town Hall, 4982 Highway 53

Buford

Seats at stake: Buford City Commission, Post 1 (now held by Phillip Beard); Board of Education seats now held by members Daren Perkins and Matt Peevy

Qualifying date: Hasn’t been set

Qualifying fee: $35

Qualifying location: Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway


Clermont

Seats at stake: Clermont Town Council, Ward 1 (now held by Amanda Nix), Ward 2 (now held by Doug Myers), at large Ward (now held by Seth Weaver) 

Qualifying date: Aug. 21-23

Qualifying fee: $43.20 

Qualifying location: 109 King St. 

Flowery Branch

Seats at stake: Post 1 (now held by Chris Mundy), Post 2 (now held by Joe Mezzanotte)

Qualifying date: Aug. 21-23

Qualifying fee: $216

Qualifying location: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.

Gainesville

Seats at stake: Ward 2 (now held by Zack Thompson), Ward 3 (now held by Barbara Brooks), Ward 5 (now held by Juli Clay)

Qualifying date: Aug. 21-23

Qualifying fee: $994.50 

Qualifying location: Gainesville Administration Building 

Gillsville

Seats at stake: Post 3, (now held by Todd Dale), Post 4 (now held by Rickey Sutton), Post 5 (now held by Keith Segars) 

Qualifying date: Aug. 21-25

Qualifying fee: $9

Qualifying location: Gillsville City Park Building, 7864 County Line Rd. 

Lula

Seats at stake: District 1 (now held by Tony Cornett), District 4 (now held by Garnett Smith), District 5 (now held by Chip Horst) 

Qualifying date: Aug. 21-23

Qualifying fee: $100

Qualifying location: Lula City Hall, 6055 Main St. 

Oakwood

Seats at stake: Post 3 (now held by Todd Wilson), Post 4 (now held by Dwight Wood), Post 5 (now held by Sheri Millwood)

Qualifying date: Aug. 21-23

Qualifying fee: $324

Qualifying location: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle