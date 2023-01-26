2023 city elections: who’s up for re-election, how to qualify for races

Braselton

Seats at stake: District 1 (now held by Becky Richardson), District 3 (now held by James C. Joedecke Jr.)

Qualifying date: Aug. 23-25

Qualifying fee: $280

Qualifying location: Braselton Town Hall, 4982 Highway 53

Buford

Seats at stake: Buford City Commission, Post 1 (now held by Phillip Beard); Board of Education seats now held by members Daren Perkins and Matt Peevy

Qualifying date: Hasn’t been set

Qualifying fee: $35

Qualifying location: Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway



