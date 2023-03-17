Those with ‘Lanier’ in their name react to lake’s potential name change

Andrew Clouse, owner of Lula-based Lake Lanier Propeller, a business founded by his father that serves boat dealers and the general public, said “I won’t ever change the name of my business just because they decide to change the name of a lake.”

“I just don’t get it. It’s like everyone is wanting to forget our past. … It’s a whole big issue that doesn’t have to be an issue.”

If the lake changed names, “we would have to change the name of our organization,” said Clyde Morris, a board member with advocacy group Lake Lanier Association. “Otherwise, it wouldn’t make any sense.”

The organization was founded in 1966, 10 years after the Army Corps of Engineers completed Buford Dam on the Chattahoochee River and the lake started to fill.

“If they absolutely, positively feel compelled legally to change the name or the names of the lake and dam, we’re suggesting they simply drop out the first name ‘Sidney’ and leave Lake Lanier called Lake Lanier,” Morris said.

The lake is officially known as Lake Sidney Lanier, but is commonly referred to as Lake Lanier.

A potential name change “has not been discussed by our board at this point,” said Stacey Dickson, president and CEO of the Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“I’m sure we would need to consider a name change, but I wouldn’t be able to say whether or not that name would mirror the new lake name or not.”

The issue went haywire last week when the Corps first announced it would “develop and submit a new name for Lake Lanier/Buford Dam for consideration by the Department of the Army.”

The initiative sprang from a federal report that flagged Lake Lanier and Buford Dam as possible candidates for renaming because of the Confederate ties.

Lake Lanier is named after poet Sidney Lanier, who served in the Confederate States Army as a private. Buford Dam is named for the city, the namesake of Lt. Col. Algernon Sidney Buford, who served in the Virginia Militia during the Civil War, the report states.

Sidney Lanier’s ballad “Song of the Chattahoochee,” an ode to the river flowing “out of the hills of Habersham and down through the valleys of Hall,” secured his legacy’s immortality as the man-made lake was named in his honor upon its filling in 1956.

Algernon Buford’s Confederate past isn’t mentioned on the city of Buford’s website, which otherwise describes the Richmond, Va., resident as president of the Atlanta and Richmond Air-Line Railroad, a lawyer, University of Virginia graduate, Virginia state legislator and “of distinguished Virginian ancestry.”

The Corps later backtracked on the renaming issue, releasing a brief statement late on Friday, March 10, saying it’s “pausing any actions related to project renaming pending further guidance from the Department of the Army.”

But then, it said the public could submit new name suggestions on its website.

In an email to The Times earlier this week, Gene Pawlik, the Corps’ chief of public affairs, said the Corps wasn’t commenting beyond the Friday statement.