It’s ‘dirt season’ on Lake Lanier. How sediment causes problems and what you can do about it

Jennifer Flowers got about 10 reports Friday, Feb. 4, of dirty water in Lake Lanier — just another messy day in “dirt season.”



“Some of them are repeat issues,” said the Lake Lanier Association executive director Friday afternoon. “But we had a really big storm. It rained all day yesterday and it was really heavy last night, so a lot of the impacts we’re seeing this morning, and we’re still seeing them.”

“Dirt season” is the term Flowers gives winter through spring months, when “the velocity of the storms and not having leaves on the trees tends to put a lot more sediment in the creeks than any other time of the year.”

When rain hits the ground, it has to go somewhere, and usually that destination is a water source, such as a creek or stream. Water that falls in the western half of Hall County — basically west of Interstate 985 — travels eventually to Lake Lanier. Water in the eastern half flows into the Oconee basin, which leads to the Atlantic ocean.