What’s different at Longstreet Clinic Pediatrics’ new office in Oakwood

Needing more room, Longstreet Clinic Pediatrics has found a new home just down the road off Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood.
The practice had been attached to a family medicine practice on Fairbanks Drive, about a mile away, from its new office at 4019 Executive Drive.
“It was just time to grow a little bit,” said Dr. Chandra Miller, a pediatrician and one of the four providers.
One of the biggest differences between the locations is each provider picks up two more exam rooms, with a total of 16 rooms among them. The practice has two physicians and two nurse practitioners or physician assistants.
“We can get more patients in, and it’s easier for us to see them,” said Miller, who is also vice chairwoman of the Longstreet Clinic Pediatrics Department.
Another difference is the new office includes a vision and hearing room.
“And our lab is bigger here,” Miller said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced visits from its 60-65 patients, as “people are being extra cautious,” she said.
Wellness checks are going OK, but “we’re not seeing as many of the sick patients,” Miller said. “When they come in, they’re very, very sick. They don’t want to get exposed to COVID.”
Any patients who may be experiencing virus symptoms, “we tell them just to sit in the car and we’ll come get them and put them in a room right away,” the doctor said.