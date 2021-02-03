What’s different at Longstreet Clinic Pediatrics’ new office in Oakwood

Needing more room, Longstreet Clinic Pediatrics has found a new home just down the road off Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood.



The practice had been attached to a family medicine practice on Fairbanks Drive, about a mile away, from its new office at 4019 Executive Drive.

“It was just time to grow a little bit,” said Dr. Chandra Miller, a pediatrician and one of the four providers.