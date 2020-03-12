What's closed and canceled due to coronavirus threat

Following recommendations from state leaders, area school systems are closing and several events have been canceled. This list will be updated as The Times receives new information.
Schools
- Brenau University suspends on-campus classes beginning March 16, with online instruction beginning March 23
- Gainesville City Schools closed March 16-20
- Hall County Schools conducting school from home March 16-20
- University System of Georgia institutions, including the University of North Georgia, suspends instruction for two weeks
- Piedmont College extends spring break, begins online instruction March 23
Other
Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier sites serving
Gainesville and Hall school systems closing for one week
beginning Monday, March 16.
Events
- The Times' Outdoor Expo is canceled
- Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce's job fair is canceled
- Several Brenau University events are canceled
- Georgia High School Association postponing State Literary competitions, advising athletic events be suspended
- Piedmont College athletic contests and other on-campus events suspended or postponed