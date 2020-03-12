BREAKING
Georgia public colleges will close for two weeks to address coronavirus
All University System of Georgia institutions, including the University of North Georgia, will suspend instruction for two weeks, and students are asked to leave campus by close of business Friday, March 13.
What's closed and canceled due to coronavirus threat
The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is depicted in an illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020. - photo by Associated Press
Updated: March 12, 2020, 8:04 p.m.

Following recommendations from state leaders, area school systems are closing and several events have been canceled. This list will be updated as The Times receives new information.

Schools 

Other

Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier sites serving Gainesville and Hall school systems closing for one week beginning Monday, March 16.

Events

  • The Times' Outdoor Expo is canceled
  • Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce's job fair is canceled
  • Several Brenau University events are canceled
  • Georgia High School Association postponing State Literary competitions, advising athletic events be suspended
  • Piedmont College athletic contests and other on-campus events suspended or postponed

Regional events