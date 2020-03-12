Georgia public colleges will close for two weeks to address coronavirus

All University System of Georgia institutions, including the University of North Georgia, will suspend instruction for two weeks, and students are asked to leave campus by close of business Friday, March 13.

Students are asked to stay off campus until Sunday, March 29.

“At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester,” according to the UNG website. “For students who are unable to leave campus, our Office of Residence Life and other offices will work to safely accommodate those students on campus.”

The closure will give institutions time to “test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia,” according to the UNG website.

More details will be released when available, according to the website.

Dave Parrish with Lanier Technical College said on Thursday afternoon that no decision had been made to postpone or cancel classes but officials are monitoring the situation, in contact with statewide leaders and health care organizations and will put out regular updates on the school's website.