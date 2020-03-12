Gainesville, Hall closing schools next week due to coronavirus threat

Hall County and Gainesville City School system will be closed from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20, in response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The announcements were made Thursday, March 12.

Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said in a statement that the choice was made after Georgia superintendents joined Gov. Brian Kemp in a webinar. Kemp encouraged all school districts to consider closing as a precautionary measure.

Both systems will reassess the closures by Thursday, March 19.

“Tomorrow will be a day of normal operations, as much as possible,” Williams said.

Both districts will conduct school from home from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20. Hall students without personal devices at home will be able to check one out on Friday, March 13.

“We understand that some parents will elect to keep their children at home tomorrow; those individuals may make arrangements with their school to pick up a personal device if necessary,” the release from Hall stated.

Williams said some Gainesville students will be sent home with packets based on their grade level and internet availability.

All Hall and Gainesville system field trips are postponed immediately. All extracurricular activities are postponed as of 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 13 for Hall.

Williams said Gainesville will still complete its events for Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14. However, all of next week’s activities will be canceled.