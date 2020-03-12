Brenau suspends in-person classes beginning Monday due to coronavirus concerns

Brenau University is suspending its on-campus classes beginning Monday, March 16.

The university took this measure to “protect the health and safety of the community during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,” the release stated. Brenau has reported no cases of COVID-19 on any of its campuses.

Brenau will be the first higher education institute to close in Georgia due to COVID-19.

Students will shift to an online learning and support process on Monday, March 23. Faculty and most staff will work remotely starting the same day.

“The decision was made by university officials out of an abundance of caution and following the World Health Organization on Wednesday offering necessary guidance and labeling the novel coronavirus outbreak a worldwide pandemic,” the Thursday release stated.

On-site classes, internships, clinicals and other experiential learning will continue through Friday, March 13.

All students who have the ability to leave the campus will be required to do so.

Students who need to remain on campus must fill out a waiver request. The university intends to provide those students with single-person rooms.

Brenau has also canceled all of its faculty, staff and student-only events through the remainder of the semester. Other community events at Brenau through April 3 are canceled. Other events beyond that time will be evaluated on a weekly basis starting April 6.

Extracurricular activities are canceled for the remaining spring semester.

Those with questions about Brenau’s response to COVID-19 can contact Ben McDade at bmcdade@brenau.edu.

Compiled from a Brenau University press release