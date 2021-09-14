The latest on Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s proposed expansion





The project, now going to Gainesville City Council for a final vote, is expected to be built in two phases between 2022 and 2030. It also calls for moving the emergency room to the ground floor of the tower, according to a city of Gainesville planning document.

The tower would be connected to the hospital’s existing North Tower, which was completed in 2009. It would be on 49 acres northwest of the intersection of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Downey Boulevard, facing Brenau Lane, Sherwood Park Drive, South Enota Drive, Spring Street, Medical Center Way and Wisteria Drive, according to the document.

Officials have said the expansion could have 120 beds in the first phase and 72 beds in the second phase.

The hospital “will also renovate approximately 10,000 square feet of existing space to connect the new tower to the existing building as well as renovations to surgery suites,” the hospital says in its application for the project.

Also in the plans are a 455-space parking deck, a 340-space expansion of the existing deck and a 40,000-square-foot, 75-foot tall building to support the tower’s energy needs.

Overall, “the expansion of the health care facility on this (property) will enable the hospital system to fulfill the medical needs of the Gainesville community and our region while also providing a quality, long-term committed development,” according to the hospital, which announced the project last year.



