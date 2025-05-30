Gainesville hosts first state meeting to tackle rural cancer care crisis The House Study Committee on Cancer Care Access holds its first meeting Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Created by House Resolution 72, this study committee studies the lack of access to quality cancer care and the need to evaluate and make recommendations for such care. - photo by Scott Rogers The state of Georgia kicked off its efforts to improve access to cancer care in rural areas with its first committee meeting at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.