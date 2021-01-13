More than 33,000 doses allocated to Hall pharmacies so far, but some still waiting

Big box stores and their doses

The Publix pharmacy on Dawsonville Highway was allocated 300 doses, but 100 Moderna doses were allocated to all of the Hall County Kroger locations and the remaining Publix locations, according to DPH data.

All of the Kroger locations told The Times they have not received the individual shipments.

Information on how to get the vaccine and make an appointment can be found at krogerhealth.com.

A representative from the Kroger on Spout Springs Road said the store hopes to get the doses by the end of the week.

Mandy Day, the lead technician at the Thompson Bridge Road Kroger, said they were unsure when the shipment would arrive. Day said walk-ins will not be allowed.

Laney Poage, the pharmacy technician at the Jesse Jewell Parkway Kroger, said the store expects the doses to arrive at some point next week.

The Ingles pharmacy on Winder Highway in Flowery Branch was granted 200 doses. The pharmacy received the doses today and is starting to schedule people for appointments beginning Thursday. People can schedule appointments by signing up at ingles-market.com and will be put on a waiting list, and the pharmacy will reach out to those qualifying for the vaccine according to state guidelines, said floater pharmacist Kevin Johnston.

All Publix pharmacies told The Times that they had not yet received doses and were unsure of vaccine administration plans.

The Publix pharmacy at Robson Crossing on Winder Highway has not received its doses and they’re not sure when they will arrive, said technician Alisha Monroe. Once they receive the doses, the pharmacy will establish protocols for people to receive the vaccine, Monroe said.

The Publix pharmacy on Golden Parkway has not received its doses either, said a pharmacy representative. They hope to receive them sometime next week and are waiting on information from their leadership before coming out with a plan to vaccinate people.

The Publix pharmacy at Village Shops of Flowery Branch on Spout Springs Road has not received vaccines either and is working on a plan for vaccinating, said a representative from the pharmacy.

A representative from the Publix pharmacy on Dawsonville Highway did not have information available on the vaccine doses allocated nor when they expect to receive them.

The Publix pharmacy at Friendship Springs Village on Spout Springs Road has not received doses and is not sure when they’ll arrive, but a representative said that what they know so far is that appointments will be made through a scheduling tool on publix.com.

Anika Chaturvedi