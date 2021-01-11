Demand overwhelming as Public Health, NGHS begin administering vaccines

Northeast Georgia Health System administered 350 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Jan. 11, on the first day of vaccinations for people ages 65 and older.



NGHS officials said appointments for the seven clinics announced Saturday, Jan. 9, were filled in roughly an hour after the announcement. The majority of the 350 doses given Monday went to those ages 65 and up, though some went to the seniors’ caregivers.

“Now we’re just encouraging people to stay calm while we work to find the staff and locations to schedule more opportunities,” NGHS spokesman Sean Couch said.