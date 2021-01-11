Demand overwhelming as Public Health, NGHS begin administering vaccines

Northeast Georgia Health System administered 350 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Jan. 11, on the first day of vaccinations for people ages 65 and older.
NGHS officials said appointments for the seven clinics announced Saturday, Jan. 9, were filled in roughly an hour after the announcement. The majority of the 350 doses given Monday went to those ages 65 and up, though some went to the seniors’ caregivers.
“Now we’re just encouraging people to stay calm while we work to find the staff and locations to schedule more opportunities,” NGHS spokesman Sean Couch said.
Couch said they hope to distribute at least 3,150 doses through these first seven clinics.
Monday also marked the first day for law enforcement to receive their vaccinations. Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said 99 members of the department, both certified deputies and civilian employees, were set to receive a dose between Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 12.
“Since the vaccine was made available to agency employees, no decision was required as to who would go first,” Booth wrote in an email.
Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said the agency was offered “enough vaccines for all of our sworn personnel to acquire one should they decide to” get it.
Booth and Van said the vaccine is not mandatory for either department.
District 2 Public Health phone, website ‘overwhelmed’ with demand
District 2 Public Health said its phone lines, call center and website are “overwhelmed and (unable) to handle the demand” for the vaccine.
“We ask that everyone be patient,” said District 2 Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer in an email. “We understand that everyone is anxious, but everyone who wants the vaccine will be given the opportunity to get vaccinated. Currently, there is a limited supply of vaccine available at a small number of providers. But, as more vaccine is shipped to additional enrolled providers, access to appointments will improve over the days and weeks ahead.”
Public health officials are reminding people that the vaccines require two doses, either three weeks apart for the Pfizer version or four weeks apart for the Moderna version.
“We are partnering with other health care providers, colleges and universities to utilize nursing students, paramedics, and other health care professionals to help vaccinate residents,” Palmer said. “In addition, we are scheduling special clinics where we can vaccinate larger groups of people at one time. An announcement will be made about these clinics when we have staffing and vaccine on hand.”
DPH creates vaccine locator
The Department of Public Health announced Sunday, Jan. 10, its creation of a COVID-19 vaccine provider locator on its website.
As of Monday, only the Hall County Health Department was showing on the locator as a Hall County provider.
“Additional locations statewide will be added when providers are ready to safely administer vaccine, and as vaccine supply allows,” according to the DPH release announcing the locator. “All health departments and most other providers require appointments for vaccine administration. Because vaccine supply is limited, providers may not have immediate appointments available.”
DPH said Georgia residents are still in phase 1A+ of the vaccine administration. Outside of health care workers and the residents and staff of long-term care facilities, the vaccine is also available to law enforcement, firefighters, 911 dispatchers, first responders and people ages 65 and older as well as their caregivers.
The vaccine locator can be found here.