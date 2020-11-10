Increase in new virus infections levels off in Georgia

ATLANTA — The rise in coronavirus infections has slowed in Georgia, although transmission of the respiratory illness remains widespread in the state.

Georgia is averaging about 1,600 new COVID-19 cases per day confirmed through genetic tests, according to a seven-day rolling average, plus about 500 per day confirmed through less accurate antigen tests. In Hall County, the seven-day rolling average provided by the Department of Public Health was 42.9 on Nov. 9, down from a recent high of 105 on Sept. 21.

Those numbers were higher on Monday than they were a week earlier in Georgia and Hall County but had come down in recent days from higher peaks.

It's unclear whether the change represents an enduring trend or just a pause in the steady rise in cases that Georgia has seen since early October, with cases confirmed through genetic tests having risen nearly 40%. Those tests show nearly 375,000 confirmed infections. Hall County does not appear to have experienced a steady rise in October.