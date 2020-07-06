Businesses urged to join this state initiative to preventing COVID-19 spread

Gov. Brian Kemp has launched a safety program for Georgia businesses, asking them to voluntarily commit to taking precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and use that commitment as a marketing tool.
Businesses that commit to the Georgia Safety Promise voluntarily agree to follow guidelines from the Governor’s Office and the Georgia Department of Public Health, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, cleaning surfaces, and washing and sanitizing hands. Participating businesses will get a digital toolkit to promote their participation, including social media posts and signage for their business.
“As we continue to fight COVID-19, we want to ensure Georgia businesses and the public are abiding by public health guidance in order to keep Georgia healthy and open for business,” Kemp said in a statement. “The Georgia Safety Promise is a pledge between business owners and the public to join together to maintain a safe environment.”
Karen Bremer, CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association, said she hopes businesses take advantage of the program.
“Now is a vital time for businesses to do everything they can to boost and restore consumer and employee confidence,” Bremer said in a statement. “Businesses can think of the Georgia Safety Promise as a complimentary marketing asset that will help communicate your commitment to your patrons’ health and well-being.”
According to the Governor’s Office, the program has gained support from the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia Bankers Association, Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association, Georgia Retailers Association, Georgia Restaurant Association and Georgia NFIB, a small business association.
Businesses can sign up at Georgia.org/SafetyPromise.