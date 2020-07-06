Businesses urged to join this state initiative to preventing COVID-19 spread

Gov. Brian Kemp has launched a safety program for Georgia businesses, asking them to voluntarily commit to taking precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and use that commitment as a marketing tool.



Businesses that commit to the Georgia Safety Promise voluntarily agree to follow guidelines from the Governor’s Office and the Georgia Department of Public Health, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, cleaning surfaces, and washing and sanitizing hands. Participating businesses will get a digital toolkit to promote their participation, including social media posts and signage for their business.