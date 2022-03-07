Why Hall County objects to another large warehouse proposal

Hall County is planning to object to a large warehouse facility being proposed in Oakwood, claiming it would be too intense a use for a residential area.



The objection, which county commissioners will vote on Thursday, March 10, shows the county continuing its recent push to fight annexations and rezonings it finds undesirable.

The proposal from Falcon Investments includes a 615,000-square-foot warehouse facility on 64 acres, mostly in Oakwood, which would be one of the area’s largest such facilities. A long 10-foot-wide strip of land inside it is Hall County property, requiring the annexation request.

The property located off Atlanta Highway, north of Plainview Road and across from Ridge Street, is currently zoned for agricultural residential and R-1 residential use, and the developer is proposing to rezone the property to light industrial.

Hall County’s resolution states, “the proposed development represents a significantly more intense use of the subject property than allowed by Hall County’s existing agricultural/residential zoning of the property … (the rezoning) is not in the best interest of the residents of Hall County.”

Commissioner Kathy Cooper said she would prefer to work with the city instead of going through a litigation process, but state laws don’t allow an alternative for working through annexations a county finds undesirable such as this one.

“If we could all come to an agreement with the cities to say, ‘Please work with us on what you’re thinking about putting there,’ that would be a better solution, but it’s just not there,” Cooper said.

One of the warehouses’ potential buyers is CA Ventures, a Chicago-based firm, which has previously drawn ire from the county. It is developing a different warehouse facility off McEver Road and similarly annexed it into Buford. The county disputed the request last year and the situation caused neighboring property owners to file a lawsuit. The county lost an arbitration process to the city of Buford, and it has objected to two annexation requests since then, both in Oakwood.

The county objected last November to a 90-unit residential subdivision, seeking to annex into Oakwood, saying the development would have caused traffic issues and more wear on county roads.

County Attorney Van Stephens said that application has been amended twice since the objection was filed. Each time the site plan is amended, the county must file a new objection, Stephens said, and it may have to do so in the coming weeks.

If passed Thursday, the objection would stall plans for the proposed warehouse off Atlanta Highway.

“It could handle some kind of headquarters,” Steve Rowley of CA Ventures has said, adding that the development could attract 100-200 jobs with salaries ranging from $30,000 to six figures.

Oakwood’s city planner, Dan Schultz, recommended the city deny the project, but the Oakwood Planning Commission recommended it for approval on Jan. 18.



