Where Oakwood’s newest hotel is being built, plus more details

Grading has started on Oakwood’s first new hotel in years.

The five-story, 91-room Candlewood Suites extended-stay hotel is being built on 1.48 acres at 3783 Mundy Mill Drive, behind Best Western Plus Lake Lanier Gainesville Hotel & Suites, which took over the former Country Inn & Suites in 2012.

The owners, JMS Family LP of Duluth, couldn’t be reached for comment for more details, such as when the hotel is expected to open or how many employees it will have.