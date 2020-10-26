When work could start on a roundabout coming to Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch

A roundabout is being planned at Cash Road and Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch, with construction possibly starting in spring 2021, according to Hall County officials.
The project is intended to help relieve traffic, especially for Cash Road residents having trouble turning onto busy Hog Mountain, which runs past Flowery Branch High School and ends at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters/training complex off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13.
The $2.35 million road improvement is one of Hall County’s remaining special purpose local option sales tax projects before the current SPLOST VIII, which was approved by voters in November 2019 and kicked in July 1.
Officials originally considered lining up Cash Road to the high school, but that “is no longer an option due to the terrain,” Hall County Public Works and Utilities Director Srikanth Yamala said in March.
Yamala said at the time the county would consider lining up Cash instead to a 334-unit apartment complex that had been approved earlier by Flowery Branch City Council. He also said then that a traffic light at the new intersection “is still under consideration.”
Grading has started for the apartments at 4496 Hog Mountain Road.
“With the pending Cash Road roundabout coming, that intersection is going to be a great corner as the Hog Mountain corridor expands in the future,” said Patrick Kassin of Woodfield Development, which is developing the complex.
Woodfield also is planning 20,000 square feet of commercial space facing Hog Mountain Road, including 10,000 square feet for a restaurant.
Credit Drive, which, along with Cash Road, now makes up a Y intersection on Hog Mountain Road, was set to be turned into a cul-de-sac as part of the original plan. No changes will be made to Credit under the roundabout plan, Yamala said.