When work could start on a roundabout coming to Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch

A roundabout is being planned at Cash Road and Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch, with construction possibly starting in spring 2021, according to Hall County officials.

The project is intended to help relieve traffic, especially for Cash Road residents having trouble turning onto busy Hog Mountain, which runs past Flowery Branch High School and ends at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters/training complex off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13.

The $2.35 million road improvement is one of Hall County’s remaining special purpose local option sales tax projects before the current SPLOST VIII, which was approved by voters in November 2019 and kicked in July 1.