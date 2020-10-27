When work could begin on the new, multimillion-dollar youth sports complex in Gainesville

Construction is set to begin in mid-2021 on a multimillion-dollar youth sports complex that should open its doors in Gainesville about 18 months after that, according to Gainesville parks officials.

Kate Mattison, director of Gainesville Parks and Recreation, said the 89-acre J. Melvin Cooper Youth Sports Complex at 2490 Old Cornelia Highway will bring needed athletic space to the city.

The complex will be named after Melvin Cooper, Gainesville’s longtime parks director, who spent 47 years with the city and retired last year.