When construction of complex to replace Harrison Square apartments could start

Those odors, along with other issues, should be long gone when a new affordable housing complex replaces the 75-unit complex, which was built in 1971.

“This is an old community,” said Beth Brown, Gainesville Housing Authority CEO. “We’re starting to see some problems even with some new bathrooms we put in a couple of years ago. We’re starting to see some needs that we don’t see resolving themselves.

“Building new seems to be the thing that makes the most sense.”

The authority is teaming up with affordable housing developers Soho Housing Partners and The Paces Foundation to build a 120-unit complex on adjacent vacant property. Units will vary from one to four bedrooms and will target families under 80% of the area median income, Brown said.

Gainesville’s median income is about $57,258 for households and $30,115 for individuals, according to census data.

Project funding has come from a couple of main sources — a grant that was used to buy the property and low-income housing tax credits/private activity bonds through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Manuel Rivas, who has lived at Harrison Square for more than 20 years, has seen few issues in the old apartments, but he was glad to hear about the new complex.

“He’s just worried about rent,” he said through an interpreter. “He only makes a certain amount from disability.”

Current residents will be able to move there at no cost, Brown said.

Plans then call for tearing down the existing complex and building a seniors community, pending the approval of future tax credit awards.

Construction could start by the end of 2023 and is expected to take 1-1 ½ years to complete, Brown said.

“We’re still talking about two years from now, but it’s in the works,” she said, addressing a group of residents at a recent meeting. “We’ll have more resident meetings as we have more information.”

The redevelopment will be similar to what has been done in other federally subsidized housing projects, including Walton Harbor, which opened in 2022.

The developer there was Marietta-based Walton Communities, which also built Walton Summit, a mixed-income complex off Atlanta Street. The project was funded through the tax credit program and federal Community Development Block Grant money.

“What we’re trying to do is increase the amount of affordable housing that we have in Gainesville,” Brown told residents. “We want to continue to improve and expand the amount of housing we have.”