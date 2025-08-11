This former Gainesville dry cleaner is getting big makeover and repurposing Owens Management Group's Holly and Robb Owens are currently renovating the former Paul Smith Cleaners building Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, on Bradford Street in Gainesville. The old three-story cleaners building is being converted into offices. - photo by Scott Rogers The awning that kept motorists dry as they dropped off clothes at Paul Smith Cleaners off Bradford Street in Gainesville is gone, along with the faded brick facade.