‘They’re not being transparent’: Residents grill developers of $1.2B data center during town hall Chris Hoag of Project Turbo LLC takes questions Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at the Gainesville Civic Center during a town hall meeting about the company's $1.2 billion d1ata center proposed for Hall County. If approved, the 900,000-square-foot data center would be built at 2400 O’Kelly Road off Candler Road. - photo by Scott Rogers About 100 people attended a town hall Wednesday for a proposed $1.2 billion data center, and it was largely a hostile crowd.