These two types of businesses on pause while Hall studies current ordinances

Hall County has halted further applications for agri-entertainment venues and commercial kennels until it updates ordinances for both uses.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners took the action following its work session Monday, May 10.
The commercial kennels ordinance was last updated about 10 years ago, and the agri-entertainment ordinance dates to 2013, Planning Director Sarah McQuade said.
“If you look at items that have come before the board recently, there have been some questions about the ordinances and the regulations contained within them,” she said after the meeting.
As such ordinances are rolled out and “you start to use them and you work with them on a staff level on a day-to-day basis, you’ll notice little modifications that need to be made,” McQuade said.
She didn’t specify any major issues that need to be addressed, but she noted that there has been increased interest in both uses.
Hall’s planning department “would not accept or process applications” for either use until after the study is presented in August, County Attorney Van Stephens told the commission.
The moratorium wouldn’t affect pending applications, but McQuade said there are none in the works.