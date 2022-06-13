These housing changes proposed at large multi-use development in Gainesville

Some housing changes may be coming to a huge multi-use development approved in 2018 off Limestone Parkway in Gainesville.

A 76-townhome expansion is proposed on nearly 12 acres east of Lakeview Drive and south of Fairview Drive. The development would have a pool, bath house and common green areas, according to Gainesville planning documents.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the units would be rentals or for sale.

Also, Atlanta-based developer Brand Properties is proposing to increase the number of units in an already approved apartment complex from 252 to 316.

The apartments would be on 57 acres west of the 12-acre site and part of the approved 75-acre Limestone Greenway, next to the New Holland Market Kroger-anchored shopping center.

Brand is scheduled to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, June 14, with the requests. Specifically, Brand is seeking to include the 12-acre tract as part of the planned unit development that makes up Limestone Greenway.

The 12-acre site is now zoned in a residential category that would allow 140 townhomes.