These housing changes proposed at large multi-use development in Gainesville

Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Proposed housing changes at Limestone Greenway development
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway
Some housing changes may be coming to a huge multi-use development approved in 2018 off Limestone Parkway in Gainesville.
A 76-townhome expansion is proposed on nearly 12 acres east of Lakeview Drive and south of Fairview Drive. The development would have a pool, bath house and common green areas, according to Gainesville planning documents.
It wasn’t immediately known whether the units would be rentals or for sale.
Also, Atlanta-based developer Brand Properties is proposing to increase the number of units in an already approved apartment complex from 252 to 316.
The apartments would be on 57 acres west of the 12-acre site and part of the approved 75-acre Limestone Greenway, next to the New Holland Market Kroger-anchored shopping center.
Brand is scheduled to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, June 14, with the requests. Specifically, Brand is seeking to include the 12-acre tract as part of the planned unit development that makes up Limestone Greenway.
The 12-acre site is now zoned in a residential category that would allow 140 townhomes.
The difference between what Brand could build and what it plans to build on the 12 acres is 64 units — a number that Brand has applied to the apartments.
“The intent is to reduce impacts to Lakeview Drive by moving more units … to utilize the existing traffic signal on Limestone Parkway,” planning documents state.
Limestone Greenway, which runs down Limestone Parkway to Jesse Jewell Parkway across from the McDonald’s restaurant, also includes 189,400 square feet of commercial space.
“Presently, various stages of infrastructure improvements have been completed, including the construction of a private street, bridge/culvert crossing, stormwater ponds and water/sewer utilities,” according to the city.
“In addition, commercial pads have been graded on both sides of the private street and at the corner outparcel at Limestone Parkway/Jesse Jewell Parkway for a restaurant.”
Billy Powell of SVN Hokayem Company Inc., a commercial real estate advisers group, said in January that retail portions of the development were under contract.
Reached last week, Powell didn’t have any updates.
Gainesville planning staff is recommending approval of the housing changes, with conditions.
The planning board will issue a formal recommendation to Gainesville City Council, which will take action at a later meeting.