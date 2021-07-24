Stage fight: Why Arts Council is concerned about entertainment venue across street from its own

The city has not provided the required public parking spaces. However, the agreement also notes that creating these spaces could take several years and does not state a specific timeline.



Regarding the digital sign, the agreement states, “Representatives of the Arts Council will participate in the location and design process for a color high quality digital sign belonging to the City with 50% of the ‘flips’ guaranteed to the Arts Council for the life of the sign, but at least 25 years.”

The sign hasn’t been provided either.

The lack of action to honor certain aspects of the agreement resulted in a $100,000 penalty the city paid The Arts Council in late June of this year, said Gladys Wyant, The Arts Council’s executive director.

The lot is adjacent to where Engine 209 sits and fronts Broad Street to the north and Jesse Jewell Parkway to the south. It is now part of the 1.7-acre lot the city is proposing to rezone for a new entertainment venue and restaurant.