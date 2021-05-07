Public can comment on Oakwood warehouse proposal. Here’s how

A public hearing and vote on a proposed 113,400 square feet of office/warehouse space is set for Monday, May 7.



Oakwood-based Radial Investments Inc. is seeking to build three buildings on 14 acres off Thurmon Tanner Parkway, north of Plainview Drive.

Radial is the developer of Tanners Creek Business Park, also off Thurmon Tanner Parkway and Enterprise Way in Oakwood.

No specific tenants have been mentioned yet.

Specifically, Radial is seeking to rezone the 14 acres from highway business, single-family residential and agricultural to light industrial.

The meeting is set at 7 p.m. at Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle.