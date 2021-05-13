This Northeast Hall subdivision proposes to grow by 460 homes

In all, the neighborhood would have 549 homes on 200-plus acres off River Plantation Drive north of Lula Road/Ga. 52 and Ga. 365.

The applicant, Ridgeline Land Planning, said in a letter to the county that it seeks “to provide a cohesive master planned community.”

Ridgeline is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, May 17, requesting to rezone the property from planned residential development and residential to just planned residential development.