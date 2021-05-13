This Northeast Hall subdivision proposes to grow by 460 homes

Magnolia Station neighborhood near Lula in northeast Hall could get a large boost in homes if a new housing proposal is approved by Hall County.
The subdivision already has 89 single-family detached homes, but a request from Ridgeline Land Planning would add 460 more single-family detached and attached homes, according to a Hall County planning document.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning to allow for a 460-home addition to a northeast Hall subdivision
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, May 17
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
In all, the neighborhood would have 549 homes on 200-plus acres off River Plantation Drive north of Lula Road/Ga. 52 and Ga. 365.
The applicant, Ridgeline Land Planning, said in a letter to the county that it seeks “to provide a cohesive master planned community.”
Ridgeline is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, May 17, requesting to rezone the property from planned residential development and residential to just planned residential development.
The commission's recommendation will be forwarded to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a public hearing on June 24.
The planning document says the development has six phases, with the existing 89 homes being the first phase. An amenity area is proposed in the first phase, including a pool, cabana and playground.
Overall, the project consists of 297 detached homes and 252 attached homes.
South of Magnolia Station is The Plantation subdivision, a 49-lot subdivision that was approved in 2000. And to the east is 1,507 acres approved in 2008 for a mixed-use community of 2,736 residential units, a school, recreational facilities and 1 million square feet of commercial and retail space, the planning document says.
“We feel that the proximity to (Ga. 365/Lula Road) … and existing on-site and adjacent (planned residential development) zonings overwhelmingly support this zoning request,” Ridgeline said in the letter.
Hall County planning staff is recommending approval of the development with conditions, including that a traffic study be conducted before a land disturbance permit is issued.
“The developer shall work with Hall County Engineering and/or the Georgia Department of Transportation in determining the road improvements necessary to serve this development,” the county said.