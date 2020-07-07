By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
This new water attraction is open in Oakwood
07082020 SPLASH 2.jpg
Travis Sayer, 4, right, and Allen Sayer, 5, play together Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the new Oakwood splash pad. The splash pad is in Oakwood City Park, which is off Railroad Street in the downtown area. - photo by Scott Rogers

South Hall has a new water attraction. 

Oakwood opened its new splash pad on Saturday, July 4. The attraction, which is in Oakwood City Park off Railroad Street in the downtown area, features water spraying from a deck into the air. 

Despite some early sprinkles and overcast skies, the attraction drew customers on Tuesday, July 7. 

“We are glad to have the facility open for the community in these COVID-19 times,” City Manager B.R. White said. 

He urged caution, however. 

07082020 SPLASH 1.jpg
Travis Sayer, 4, plays in the water Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the new Oakwood splash pad. The splash pad is in Oakwood City Park, which is off Railroad Street in the downtown area. - photo by Scott Rogers

“Social Distancing will be enforced while at the venue,” White said. 

SwimAtlanta Pool Management has been hired by the city to provide an attendant who will maintain the attraction and monitor water quality, according to the contract. 

The splash pad, which will be open every day except Monday, replaces the city’s longtime community pool, which had operated during the summer for years. At one time, the city contracted with Georgia Mountains YMCA to run it. 

The pool’s future became an issue in 2019. Facing a renovation possibly costing $80,000, city officials wondered whether continued expensive upkeep was worth reopening the pool in summer 2020. 

Oakwood splash pad 

Where: Oakwood City Park, Railroad Avenue 

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday 

Admission: $3 per person 

More info: 770-534-2365 


The pool “does not pay its way,” former City Manager Stan Brown said last year. 

A splash pad could be more costly upfront but likely much cheaper in the long run when calculating costs of operations, lifeguards and chemicals, Public Works Director Jason Spencer has said. 

“The water usage would probably stay the same, but the chemical usage … and the power consumption would drop dramatically,” he said. “The pumps and the chemicals are running 24/7.” 

07082020 SPLASH 3.jpg
Allen Sayer, 5, play Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the new Oakwood splash pad. The splash pad is in Oakwood City Park, which is off Railroad Street in the downtown area. - photo by Scott Rogers
