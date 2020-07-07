This new water attraction is open in Oakwood

South Hall has a new water attraction.
Oakwood opened its new splash pad on Saturday, July 4. The attraction, which is in Oakwood City Park off Railroad Street in the downtown area, features water spraying from a deck into the air.
Despite some early sprinkles and overcast skies, the attraction drew customers on Tuesday, July 7.
“We are glad to have the facility open for the community in these COVID-19 times,” City Manager B.R. White said.
He urged caution, however.
“Social Distancing will be enforced while at the venue,” White said.
SwimAtlanta Pool Management has been hired by the city to provide an attendant who will maintain the attraction and monitor water quality, according to the contract.
The splash pad, which will be open every day except Monday, replaces the city’s longtime community pool, which had operated during the summer for years. At one time, the city contracted with Georgia Mountains YMCA to run it.
The pool’s future became an issue in 2019. Facing a renovation possibly costing $80,000, city officials wondered whether continued expensive upkeep was worth reopening the pool in summer 2020.
Oakwood splash pad
Where: Oakwood City Park, Railroad Avenue
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $3 per person
More info: 770-534-2365
The pool “does not pay its way,” former City Manager Stan Brown said last year.
A splash pad could be more costly upfront but likely much cheaper in the long run when calculating costs of operations, lifeguards and chemicals, Public Works Director Jason Spencer has said.
“The water usage would probably stay the same, but the chemical usage … and the power consumption would drop dramatically,” he said. “The pumps and the chemicals are running 24/7.”