This new water attraction is open in Oakwood

South Hall has a new water attraction.



Oakwood opened its new splash pad on Saturday, July 4. The attraction, which is in Oakwood City Park off Railroad Street in the downtown area, features water spraying from a deck into the air.

Despite some early sprinkles and overcast skies, the attraction drew customers on Tuesday, July 7.

“We are glad to have the facility open for the community in these COVID-19 times,” City Manager B.R. White said.

He urged caution, however.