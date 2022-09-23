This new, sprawling warehouse is being built just south of West Hall High School

Grading is underway for a 214,624-square-foot warehouse off McEver Road in West Hall, between H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway and West Hall High School.
McEver 985 Distribution Center on 13 acres at 5761 McEver Road could open in spring 2023, said Jason Frost, chief development officer of Atlanta-based NewStar Asset Investment, which is developing the site.
No tenant has been signed yet for the building.
“We’ve had several people expressing interest,” Frost said. “There are absolutely no concerns about filling that building. It could be a multi-tenant building, but we believe it’s ideally suited for one, maybe two, users.”
As for why NewStar is developing that particular location, “there is a lot of industrial (development) in that area,” Frost said. “With direct access to H.F. Reed, it’s a highly sought after location.
“You’re not going through a bunch of neighborhoods or anything like that. It’s a nice direct route,” Frost said.
H.F. Reed, a growing industrial corridor, leads to Interstate 985’s Exit 14, which is starting to develop after opening in 2020.
Housing and retail is starting to spring up east of Exit 14, as H.F. Reed becomes Martin Road. But that area is also getting heavily industrialized, with Makita opening a plant and several warehouse/distribution centers either opening or being developed off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 between H.F. Reed and Plainview Road in Oakwood.
Also, closer to McEver Road off H.F. Reed, King’s Hawaiian plans to expand, adding a 132,272-square foot building.