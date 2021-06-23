New income-restricted Walton Harbor development is taking shape

Walton Harbor, which will be at 320 Tower Heights Road, east of Pearl Nix Parkway, initially will feature 81 units for all age groups.



The second phase, which will be known as Legacy at Walton Summit, is scheduled to be completed in early 2023. It will offer 81 units for those 55 years and older.

Both phases will serve families living below 80 percent of the area’s median income, or the income that falls in the middle of incomes of area households. Hall’s median income as of 2019 was $62,984, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.