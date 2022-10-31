More housing proposed on Gainesville Street near downtown Flowery Branch

Gainesville Street in Flowery Branch is being targeted for another housing development.
A 59-lot, single-family detached housing subdivision is proposed on 14 acres at 5408 Gainesville St., across from Spring Street and south of the sprawling Summit Lake subdivision.
The applicant, Edge City Properties, is the same developer that unsuccessfully sought a 313-home development farther north on Gainesville Street closer to McEver Road, where more housing construction is underway.
Flowery Branch City Council voted Sept. 15 to deny the 313-home development.
The 59-lot development would “provide a live-work environment for future residents with lower commute times and quality housing, along with providing economic support to downtown shops and restaurants,” according to a letter to the city from Planners and Engineers Collaborative Inc.
The development would be much closer to downtown than the 313-home development, which was touted by Edge City for its closeness to downtown.
The proposed homes “will be a maximum of three stories with two-car garages,” the Planners and Engineers letter states. Also, it will “provide meaningful open space to be easily accessed by the residents.”
Pricing information isn’t mentioned in city documents or the letter. Kenneth Wood, listed as the project’s applicant in Flowery Branch documents, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Edge City is seeking to rezone the property to traditional neighborhood development from residential, detached single-family, low-density.
A public hearing is set for Thursday, Nov. 3, on the matter.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Public hearing for proposed 59-home subdivision
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.