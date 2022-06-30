The latest on Midland Gainesville apartments, including when it might open

Heavy grading of the property should take place after the July Fourth holiday, he said.

The first units should open in early spring 2024, with the 5-acre project estimated to be finished by early summer 2024, Norris said.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set July 27 for the $57 million, 214-unit project off Queen City Parkway and Banks Street.

“We’re excited to be longtime owners of the property,” Norris said in an interview Thursday, June 30.

The complex will feature one-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio units in three buildings. Amenities will include a resort-style pool with outdoor covered porch, fitness and yoga studio, outdoor entertainment area. Two of the buildings will feature garages available for rent.

Also, a rooftop clubroom is planned for the building that faces the downtown square. The complex also will feature a co-working area for those choosing to work remotely.

Norris said rents are to be determined but will be similar to those at nearby Solis Gainesville, where, as of earlier this year, they ranged from $1,410 to $2,630 per month. Solis Gainesville is at 1000 Everly Way, off Jesse Jewell Parkway and Bradford Street.

Midland Gainesville comes up at a time when downtown Gainesville is fast developing with several projects, including multi-use developments Gainesville Renaissance and The National. Also under construction is the Bourbon Brothers restaurant and entertainment venue off Jesse Jewell and West Academy Street.

“We’re excited to be part of all the progress,” Norris said.

James L. Rhoden III, managing partner of The Macallan Group, agreed.

“This is the perfect location for the high-quality, multifamily product we will bring to market,” he said in a press release about the project. “We believe Gainesville has a bright future in terms of continued growth and intend to retain the property in our portfolio after completion.”

The Macallan Group is an Atlanta-based portfolio of real estate, construction and investment companies.



