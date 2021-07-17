'It actually feels like home' - Residents ecstatic over Midtown Villages renovations

Before the renovations began on Midtown Villages, residents were invited to write down suggestions, Shynethia Russell said.



“We got just about everything that we wanted,” said the 29-year-old mother of four.

The Gainesville Housing Authority has nearly finished the renovations for the government housing project for low-income tenants. The six properties with 54 buildings and more than 200 units had not been substantially renovated since the early 1950s.