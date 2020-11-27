Identity of proposed company headquarters still a mystery as Dec. 17 hearing nears in Flowery Branch

A public hearing is set for Dec. 17 on a proposed rezoning for an 848,200-square-foot office/headquarters and distribution warehouse on Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Interstate 985’s Exit 14.
Few details are known about the project in Flowery Branch, particularly the company behind the nearly 800-acre development.
“I do not have a company name as of yet,” city planner Rich Atkinson said last week.
Development officials have used “the term ‘headquarters,’ which made me very excited, but … we don’t know exactly what that means yet,” City Manager Bill Andrew has said. “They said we would recognize the name of the company.”
What: Rezoning for proposed office/warehouse development
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.
The development would be between the Atlanta Falcons headquarters/training camp and H.F. Reed Industrial Boulevard.
A map presented at an earlier Flowery Branch City Council meeting showed a rendering of a two-story building and a site plan featuring a 611,200-square-foot building with a future 192,000-square-foot addition, plus a 45,000-square-foot office.
The applicant for the project is William Greer, an engineer with Atlanta-based Eberly and Associates Inc., which has done projects throughout the Atlanta area.
Greer could not be reached for comment.
The company is seeking a rezoning from agricultural to light industrial.
“This is build-to-suit, which means they have a client ready to move into this building,” Andrew said, announcing the project to City Council.
“They’re looking at a fairly significant number of employees,” he added, without specifying how many.
The company is eyeing an opening date of late 2021, Andrew said.
Atkins has said the developer has “asked for the fastest schedule because they are on a timeline. What they’ve submitted fits the site perfectly.”