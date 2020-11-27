Identity of proposed company headquarters still a mystery as Dec. 17 hearing nears in Flowery Branch

A public hearing is set for Dec. 17 on a proposed rezoning for an 848,200-square-foot office/headquarters and distribution warehouse on Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Interstate 985’s Exit 14.



Few details are known about the project in Flowery Branch, particularly the company behind the nearly 800-acre development.

“I do not have a company name as of yet,” city planner Rich Atkinson said last week.

Development officials have used “the term ‘headquarters,’ which made me very excited, but … we don’t know exactly what that means yet,” City Manager Bill Andrew has said. “They said we would recognize the name of the company.”