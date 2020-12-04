How should Flowery Branch grow over the next 20 years? Here’s how to give your opinion

Flowery Branch’s explosive growth has drawn comments from residents at meetings and on social media. The city is hoping the chatter will continue as it looks to plot how the South Hall town should look in the future.



The city is accepting online public comments through Dec. 31 as part of efforts to put together a Comprehensive Plan update — a document required every few years by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

“Public involvement is extremely important and very necessary for a successful comp plan,” city planner Rich Atkins said.