How should Flowery Branch grow over the next 20 years? Here’s how to give your opinion

Flowery Branch’s explosive growth has drawn comments from residents at meetings and on social media. The city is hoping the chatter will continue as it looks to plot how the South Hall town should look in the future.
The city is accepting online public comments through Dec. 31 as part of efforts to put together a Comprehensive Plan update — a document required every few years by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
“Public involvement is extremely important and very necessary for a successful comp plan,” city planner Rich Atkins said.
A web page, flowerybranchcompplan.com, has been set up about the effort, which began in October.
“Because the Comprehensive Plan lays out the city's long-term vision for future growth and development, gathering community input is essential to achieving an updated plan that reflects the community's collective vision and priorities for Flowery Branch's future,” the page states.
“Input from this survey will help inform the update of Flowery Branch’s Comprehensive Plan,” according to the city.
The plan will specifically look at how the city should develop over the next 20 years, factoring in economic development, housing and quality of life.
Local governments “must maintain and regularly update their comprehensive plan to be eligible for certain grants and loans,” according to the city.
The comp plan website has other details about the effort, including a timeline and a link to the current 2016-35 Comprehensive Plan.
The document must be submitted to the state in spring 2021, Atkinson said.