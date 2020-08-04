Gated active adult community proposed at Sterling on the Lake in Flowery Branch

An 86-acre, 214-lot section of the 1,000-acre Sterling on the Lake subdivision in Flowery Branch could become a gated active adult community with privately maintained roads.



Looper Lake LLC is set to ask Flowery Branch City Council Thursday, Aug. 4, for a change in its planned unit development zoning to allow the gates and private roads.

“Market studies show that the active adult community desires privacy and the security provided by a community with a security gate,” states Looper Lake’s application.