Gated active adult community proposed at Sterling on the Lake in Flowery Branch

An 86-acre, 214-lot section of the 1,000-acre Sterling on the Lake subdivision in Flowery Branch could become a gated active adult community with privately maintained roads.
Looper Lake LLC is set to ask Flowery Branch City Council Thursday, Aug. 4, for a change in its planned unit development zoning to allow the gates and private roads.
“Market studies show that the active adult community desires privacy and the security provided by a community with a security gate,” states Looper Lake’s application.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Zoning change to allow gated active adult community in Sterling on the Lake
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.
Projected home prices were not available Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The land, known as the Honeycutt Tract, is off Capitola Farm Road near Scarlet Oak Way. The section would be built in two phases and would be known as The Retreat at Sterling on the Lake, according to a map and designs with the application.
The street entering the property would be Welcome Road. The Retreat would not have access to any other roadways within Sterling on the Lake, but there will be a “pedestrian link … to the rest of the community,” according to the application.
The homeowners association for the section would maintain the gate and roads, the application states.
Otherwise, the property would be developed “consistent with the existing areas” of Sterling. The main entrance to Sterling is off Spout Springs Road.