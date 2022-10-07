Developer hopes this proposed housing near downtown Gainesville will fill a need of its own

Ten two-story apartments are proposed off Washington Street in Gainesville, just off the downtown square.

William B. Stark Jr. is proposing the development on a 1-acre wooded tract at 614 Washington St., near St. Paul United Methodist Church off West Academy Street.

The apartments will be in five duplexes on the property, with each two-bedroom unit about 1,300 square feet in size.

Pricing information wasn’t available as of Friday, Oct. 7, and Stark couldn’t be reached for comment.

“This development is designed to provide a safe and livable environment for Gainesville citizens working in and around the downtown area,” according to a narrative from the developer in Gainesville planning documents.

The property has been “empty for some time now,” the narrative continues. “The proposed duplex homes will provide and encourage a healthy lifestyle, as walking and biking to nearby restaurants and attractions will be possible.

“As many multi-family and large apartment complexes are being constructed around Gainesville, there is a need for smaller residential developments that are centrally located to downtown and the surrounding businesses.”

Stark is seeking a special use permit to be able to build the housing inside a neighborhood business zone, according to the city. Surrounding uses include business and residential.

The proposal is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.